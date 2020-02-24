Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:302 p.m.

CONCEALED CARRY-IDAHO

BOISE — An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday with her grandfather, who is supporting legislation that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 435 words. WITH AP Photos.

OREGON CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

SALEM — Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 510 words.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-NUKED COMMENT

BOISE — A Republican lawmaker in Idaho is facing criticism for comments that abortion rights advocates consider a threat. Rep. Vito Barbieri told a town hall meeting Saturday that he did not know why reproductive health care organization Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. “hasn’t been nuked off” its Boise offices, The Idaho Statesman reports. SENT: 230 words.

ALSO:

WINTROW-IDAHO SENATE: Democratic Rep. Wintrow to seek Idaho state Senate seat

GRAND TETON RESCUE: Rescuers in helicopter aid injured skier in Grand Teton

SAGE GROUSE-ENERGY LEASES: US pushes changes to Western land plans that judge blocked