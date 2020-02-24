Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER BILL-BIRTH CERTIFICATE

Transgender group to sue over Idaho birth certificate bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A transgender rights group plans to sue the state of Idaho over a proposed bill that makes it illegal for someone to change their gender identity on a birth certificate. KBOI-TV reported Sunday that the National Association of Transgendered People has prepared the lawsuit and will file it Monday. The House Education Committee held a hearing on the bill last week and recommended sending it to the full House for a vote. The bill introduced by Rep. Julianne Young, a Republican, would ban changes to a birth certificate if more than a year has passed since the person’s birth. In 2018, a federal magistrate ruled that Idaho had to accept applications from transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates.

SALMON RETURNS

Chinook returns in Columbia River could be near-record low

Washington state authorities say returns of spring chinook to the Columbia River this year could hit near-record low numbers due to poor ocean conditions. This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12% from last year, which was the lowest number of returning spring chinook since 1999. New fishing regulations this year for the Columbia River set the season at April 1 to May 5. The expected harvest is about 340 adult chinook above the Bonneville Dam and 2,500 below it. Fishing regulations have yet to be set for this year for spring chinook on the Snake River, but the catch is expected to be similarly constrained.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-WINDS

Pacific NW winds shut interstate, fell tree that crushes man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington. In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast. Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was closed due to power lines in the highway and several other smaller state roads were closed due to wind and blowing debris.

HOUSE FIRE-TWINS KILLED

Twin boys die in north-central Idaho house fire

WEIPPE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say twin 3-year-old boys have died in a house fire in the north-central Idaho town of Weippe. The Lewiston Tribune reports the fire happened early Friday. Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz says the boys’ parents were able to escape the fire, but the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and the flames were too intense to rescue the boys. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. Authorities did not immediately release the family’s name or other details.

TRUCK STOP-HATE STABBING

Man charged in truck stop stabbing sent to state hospital

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward. The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in a truck stop restaurant with no provocation. Strauss has not yet entered a plea, and was unable to be reached for comment.

YELLOWSTONE-WORKER HOUSING

Yellowstone plans upgrades to decades-old employee housing

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to replace dozens of decades-old trailers used by park worker. It’s part of a major initiative by the park to upgrade employee housing. About half of the Yellowstone’s 800 employees live in park housing. Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin described the quality of the accommodations as “fair to poor.” Costs for the work will run into the tens of millions of dollars.