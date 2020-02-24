Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans worldwide. But another type of plastic is causing alarm among researchers and conservationists. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. Research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. Dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and even water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather this week to discuss the problem. Their goal is to create a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for disasters like earthquakes.

Chinook returns in Columbia River could be near-record low

Washington state authorities say returns of spring chinook to the Columbia River this year could hit near-record low numbers due to poor ocean conditions. This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12% from last year, which was the lowest number of returning spring chinook since 1999. New fishing regulations this year for the Columbia River set the season at April 1 to May 5. The expected harvest is about 340 adult chinook above the Bonneville Dam and 2,500 below it. Fishing regulations have yet to be set for this year for spring chinook on the Snake River, but the catch is expected to be similarly constrained.

Pacific NW winds shut interstate, fell tree that crushes man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington. In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast. Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was closed due to power lines in the highway and several other smaller state roads were closed due to wind and blowing debris.

Hiker rescued after crawling 8 hours for cell service

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — An injured hiker in Washington state has been airlifted to safety after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service. KOIN-TV reports Sunday that the hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the 26-year-old had fractured his ankle while hiking near Hood Canal, Washington. The U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist the man from the trail with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Washington. The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital.

University lab cited for animal welfare violations in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal inspectors have cited Oregon Health & Science University for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode in January as part of research into how the animals hear. The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland. Two anti-animal research groups have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.

Man charged in truck stop stabbing sent to state hospital

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward. The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in a truck stop restaurant with no provocation. Strauss has not yet entered a plea, and was unable to be reached for comment.

Human remains found in Washington County

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A passerby has discovered human remains in the woods in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were discovered on Saturday and appear to have been there for some time. The body was found south of the Tualatin Valley Highway on some railroad tracks. Authorities have not released the dead person’s gender or age but they say the person was an adult.

Oregon highway between Bend and Salem reopens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The main Oregon highway connecting Salem and Bend reopened Saturday after a tanker crash and gas spill forced a week-long closure. The Statesman Journal reports the double tanker trunk spilled an estimated 7,800 gallons of petroleum products into the soil at the crash site east of Idanha. Cleanup crews dug up and hauled away about 6,200 tons of contaminated soil. Workers also added a new guardrail near the site of the crash. The area has had two major tanker crashes and spills into the North Santiam River in the last three years.