Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans worldwide. But another type of plastic is causing alarm among researchers and conservationists. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. Research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. Dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and even water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather this week to discuss the problem. Their goal is to create a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for disasters like earthquakes.

Pacific NW winds shut interstate, fell tree that crushes man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington. In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast. Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was closed due to power lines in the highway and several other smaller state roads were closed due to wind and blowing debris.

Warren rallies packed Seattle crowd, slams Bloomberg

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren rallied a crowd in Seattle as ballots for Washington state’s March 10 presidential primary began arriving in the mailboxes of the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters. Warren’s public event took place at the Seattle Center Armory near the Space Needle Saturday evening, the same day as the Nevada caucuses, where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory and Warren was placing fourth. She congratulated Sanders and said her campaign has raised $9 million since the candidate debate Wednesday night and that with a lot of states to go she can feel the momentum.

Chinook returns in Columbia River could be near-record low

Washington state authorities say returns of spring chinook to the Columbia River this year could hit near-record low numbers due to poor ocean conditions. This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12% from last year, which was the lowest number of returning spring chinook since 1999. New fishing regulations this year for the Columbia River set the season at April 1 to May 5. The expected harvest is about 340 adult chinook above the Bonneville Dam and 2,500 below it. Fishing regulations have yet to be set for this year for spring chinook on the Snake River, but the catch is expected to be similarly constrained.

Hiker rescued after crawling 8 hours for cell service

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — An injured hiker in Washington state has been airlifted to safety after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service. KOIN-TV reports Sunday that the hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the 26-year-old had fractured his ankle while hiking near Hood Canal, Washington. The U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist the man from the trail with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Washington. The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital.

Bernie Sanders campaign headquarters in Seattle vandalized

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after someone threw a large rock through the glass door of Bernie Sanders’ Seattle presidential campaign headquarters. Sanders’ state field director Shaun Scott says no one was hurt in the incident Friday night. Staffers swept up the pieces and patched the door with plywood. Sanders was in Tacoma last week for a campaign event that drew thousands. It was his first visit to Washington state during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Industrial gas company reaches Clean Air Act settlement

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — An industrial and medical gas company in the Tri-Cities region has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that it didn’t meet some risk management standards set under the federal Clean Air Act. The Tri-City Herald reports the Environmental Protection Agency said Oxarc stored more than 2,500 pounds of chlorine and more than 5,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide at the company’s Pasco facility without a complete emergency response plan, among other problems. Oxarc neither admitted nor denied the EPA’s allegations in the settlement agreement. The agreement said the alleged violations have since been corrected.

The Latest: Warren thanks Nevada for keeping her in fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”

Former soldier sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography. The News Tribune in Tacoma reports 50-year-old John F. Rindt was sentenced Friday. The former U.S. Army chief warrant officer pleaded guilty to the charge last year. According to court records, Rindt was was living in Lacey in 2012 when he took video of himself molesting a young sleeping child.

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

SEATTLE (AP) — Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. The company announced the change Friday, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn’t like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.