Oregon Digest Advisory

OREGON CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill. Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from Portland, accused Republican senators of “a dereliction of duty.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

MICROPLASTICS RISK

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of rice are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water to the guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. Yet little is known about the effects of these “microplastics” — on sea creatures or humans. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 850 words. With AP photos.

TRUMP FAMILY PLANNING

SEATTLE — A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld Trump administration rules that bar health care providers in the federal family planning program for low-income women from referring patients for abortions. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

SPO—BKW—T25—WOMEN’s BKB POLL

NEW YORK — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

DRIVER’S ED TEACHER-SEX ABUSE: Driver’s ed teacher who sexually abused students gets jail.

