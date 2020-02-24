Portland plays Boston following McCollum’s 41-point game

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boston Celtics (39-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (26-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Boston Celtics after CJ McCollum scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers’ 107-104 win against the Pistons.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-12 in home games. Portland ranks fifth in the league shooting 37.1 percent from deep led by Rodney Hood shooting 49.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 16-12 on the road. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 8.0.

The Trail Blazers and Celtics match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum ranks second on the Trail Blazers with 4.0 assists and scores 21.8 points per game. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 15.1 points and totaled 13.3 rebounds while shooting 58.6 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jayson Tatum has shot 44.5 percent and is averaging 22.9 points for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists and scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 47.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Mario Hezonja: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: out (knee).

