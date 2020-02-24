WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:05 p.m.

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING

SEATTLE — In a victory for the Trump administration, a U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld rules that bar taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from referring women for abortions. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 850 words. AP Photos.

HOMELESS FUNDING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — House and Senate Democrats have unveiled plans that would increase state spending to address affordable housing and homelessness programs throughout the middle of next year. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words.

AP-WA—PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Weekly benefits under Washington state’s new paid family leave law are now taking up to 10 weeks to process due to the high number of people applying for the program. By Rachel La Corte. UPCOMING: 425 words.

SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill to allow Washington tribal casinos to offer betting on sports events is moving forward in the Legislature. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

OREGON-CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

SALEM, Ore. — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the state Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation, a maneuver that prompted threats of having state police forcibly return lawmakers to the Statehouse. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

MICROPLASTICS-RISK

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of riceare turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water tothe guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 890 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

The Top 25 took a big shakeup over the weekend when three of the top four teams lost, including then-No. 1 Baylor’s home defeat to third-ranked Kansas. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Poll is released 12 p.m. ET.

BBO—CUBS-MARINERS

Chicago plays Seattle at Peoria Sports Complex. 12:05 p.m. PST game start.

BKL—SUN MOSQUEDA LEWIS: Sun acquire former UConn star Mosqueda-Lewis from Storm.

IN BRIEF:

—SEATTLE PROTEST: 6 arrested at Seattle protest over B.C. pipeline.

—MAN TRAPPED-TREE FALL: Washington state man freed after tree pins him in apartment.

—POTATO FARMERS: Washington potato farmers lost crops due to heavy rainfall.