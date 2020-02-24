WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MICROPLASTICS-RISK

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of riceare turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water tothe guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 890 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

The Top 25 took a big shakeup over the weekend when three of the top four teams lost, including then-No. 1 Baylor’s home defeat to third-ranked Kansas. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Poll is released 12 p.m. ET.

BBO—CUBS-MARINERS

Chicago plays Seattle at Peoria Sports Complex. 12:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

—SEATTLE PROTEST: 6 arrested at Seattle protest over B.C. pipeline.