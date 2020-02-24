WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING

SEATTLE — A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld Trump administration changes that include additional hurdles for those seeking abortions through a federal program that helps low-income women. The 7-4 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned decisions issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

OREGON-CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill. By Andrew Selsky. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

MICROPLASTICS-RISK

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of riceare turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water tothe guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 890 words. AP Photos.

—SEATTLE PROTEST: 6 arrested at Seattle protest over B.C. pipeline.

—MAN TRAPPED-TREE FALL: Washington state man freed after tree pins him in apartment.

—POTATO FARMERS: Washington potato farmers lost crops due to heavy rainfall.