Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Feb. 24.

——————–

Monday, Feb. 24 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen meets with Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA (2:00 PM PST); the Associated Students of Edmonds Community College Executive Board, Triton Student Center, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA (3:00 PM PST); and ASX Composites, 2930 Wetmore Ave, Everett, WA (4:15 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Monday, Feb. 24 7:00 PM Friends of the Carpenter annual meeting – Friends of the Carpenter hold annual meeting, with agenda including a celebration of outgoing Executive Director Tom Iberle and a welcome event for his successor Art Edgerly

Location: 1600 W 20th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:00 PM Clark County Surface Mining Advisory Committee meeting

Location: BikeLink eLockers: Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA

Contacts: Mitch Nickolds, Clark County, WA, mitch.nickolds@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 2375

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 28 GFSI Conference – The Global Food Safety Initiative Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/, https://twitter.com/CGF_The_Forum

Contacts: The Consumer Goods Forum, tcgffoodsafety@theconsumergoodsforum.com, +33 1 82 00 95 77

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 01 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/NWFGS

Contacts: Jill Kivett, Marketplace Events, jillk@mpeshows.com, 1 604 639 2288 x221