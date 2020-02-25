Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits. Charles Nielsen says he backs the legislation but his granddaughter didn’t speak at the meeting. Republican Rep. Christy Zito said the legislation is intended to clear up confusion about state gun laws. Backers also say it will give people the ability to defend themselves if needed. Opponents say allowing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon without any required training within city limits is a bad idea.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors is heading to the Senate after an extraordinary debate in the Idaho House. Representatives Monday approved the legislation after a two-hour debate that included lawmakers sharing personal stories. The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear bills for clients. It also would limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection. Backers call it consumer protection legislation, while opponents say it would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Idaho is facing criticism for comments that abortion rights advocates consider threatening. The Idaho Statesman reports Rep. Vito Barbieri told a town hall Saturday that he did not know why reproductive health care organization Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. hasn’t been “nuked off” of it’s Boise offices. Planned Parenthood has three locations in Idaho, including one in Boise. Barbieri was speaking at an event in the northern city Hayden organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. A Planned Parenthood official says comments like those made by Barbieri can incite violence.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation. Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state. The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills. The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.