Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation. Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state. The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills. The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans. But researchers and conservationists are sounding the alarm about another type of plastic. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish, to the poop of sea otters and killer whales. And research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. This week, dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather to discuss the problem. Their goal is to formulate a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for earthquakes and other disasters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says a Portland Community College driving instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female students during lessons has been sentenced to six months in jail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Douglas Burdick pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree sex abuse in January. He had faced another 15 counts of sex abuse, which prosecutors later dismissed. Burdick was accused of groping driving students during practice or test drives. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse occurred between 2012 and 2018. Three of the students have filed a lawsuit against him, seeking $2 million each.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit filed by a federal agency accuses the owners of a Medford restaurant of subjecting employees to sexual abuse and harassment, even after a manager was convicted on a criminal charge of harassment involving an employee. The Mail Tribune reports that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against New China, Inc. last week in U.S. District Court in Medford that alleges the restaurant engaged in “open and notorious” offensive conduct that included sexual comments and inappropriate touching against young female employees, including at least one minor. The lawsuit draws from complaints filed with the EEOC and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, which described a hostile work environment for female employees.