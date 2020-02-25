Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More delays are occurring in Washington state’s popular new paid family leave program. Officials are saying it’s not taking up to 10 weeks to process because of the high number of people applying for the program. In the first six weeks since the the program went live last month, more than 30,000 people have applied, more than triple the amount that was projected in that same time frame. Officials are hoping to have processing times down to two weeks by June. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow Washington tribal casinos to offer betting on sporting events has been approved by one state Senate committee .The Labor and Commerce Committee on Monday approved House Bill 2638 without amendment and sent it to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The bill, which recently passed the state House by an 83-14 votes, would allow people to place bets on professional and college sporting events at the 29 tribal casinos in the state. The bill passed the committee by a vote of 5-2, with two senators declining to vote.

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules that bar health care providers in the federal family planning program for low-income women from referring patients for abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down. Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state would spend more on addressing the problems around homelessness under plans proposed by House and Senate Democrats. The House has proposed allocating about $235 million in new spending on homelessness through mid-2021, and the Senate has proposed $140 million in new spending on the issue in that time frame. The money would be spread among a variety of initiatives, including increasing shelter capacity and funding construction projects addressing affordable housing. Both plans will receive public hearings before fiscal committees on Monday, with the Senate proposal expected to voted on by the full chamber Thursday and the House plan set to receive a floor vote Friday.