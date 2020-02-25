Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 3 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California. She came into the game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners ace Marco Gonzales didn’t make it out of the first inning in his 2020 spring training debut, his first outing in a game since signing a four-year, $30 million contract extension earlier this month. The left-hander gave up five runs on three hits and two outs and got only two outs against the Chicago Cubs. Gonzales went 16-13 with a 3.99 ERA in 34 starts last season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s poll following the close loss. The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season following a week there in December. The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU. And Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 following the Aztecs’ first loss of the season. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. Every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel a day after clinching their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford and Louisville round out the top five teams in the poll. TCU enters the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.