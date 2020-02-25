Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-CONCEALED-CARRY-IDAHO

Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits. Charles Nielsen says he backs the legislation but his granddaughter didn’t speak at the meeting. Republican Rep. Christy Zito said the legislation is intended to clear up confusion about state gun laws. Backers also say it will give people the ability to defend themselves if needed. Opponents say allowing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon without any required training within city limits is a bad idea.

MEDICAL BILLS-COLLECTION

House OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors is heading to the Senate after an extraordinary debate in the Idaho House. Representatives Monday approved the legislation after a two-hour debate that included lawmakers sharing personal stories. The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear bills for clients. It also would limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection. Backers call it consumer protection legislation, while opponents say it would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-NUKED COMMENT

Idaho lawmaker comment seen as threat to Planned Parenthood

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Idaho is facing criticism for comments that abortion rights advocates consider threatening. The Idaho Statesman reports Rep. Vito Barbieri told a town hall Saturday that he did not know why reproductive health care organization Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. hasn’t been “nuked off” of it’s Boise offices. Planned Parenthood has three locations in Idaho, including one in Boise. Barbieri was speaking at an event in the northern city Hayden organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. A Planned Parenthood official says comments like those made by Barbieri can incite violence.

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation. Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state. The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills. The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.

WINTROW-IDAHO SENATE

Democratic Rep. Wintrow to seek Idaho state Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow says she will run for an open Idaho state Senate seat. Wintrow announced Monday she’ll seek the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb. Buckner-Webb announced last week that she wouldn’t seek re-election. Wintrow is currently serving her third term in the Idaho House of Representatives. She’s a member of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that sets the state’s budget. She also serves on the House Transportation and Defense Committee, and the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. She worked full time in higher education for over 25 years.

TRANSGENDER BILL-BIRTH CERTIFICATE

Transgender group to sue over Idaho birth certificate bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A transgender rights group plans to sue the state of Idaho over a proposed bill that makes it illegal for someone to change their gender identity on a birth certificate. KBOI-TV reported Sunday that the National Association of Transgendered People has prepared the lawsuit and will file it Monday. The House Education Committee held a hearing on the bill last week and recommended sending it to the full House for a vote. The bill introduced by Rep. Julianne Young, a Republican, would ban changes to a birth certificate if more than a year has passed since the person’s birth. In 2018, a federal magistrate ruled that Idaho had to accept applications from transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates.