Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation. Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state. The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills. The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.

MICROPLASTICS-RISK

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans. But researchers and conservationists are sounding the alarm about another type of plastic. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish, to the poop of sea otters and killer whales. And research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. This week, dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather to discuss the problem. Their goal is to formulate a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for earthquakes and other disasters.

DRIVER’S ED TEACHER-SEX ABUSE

Driver’s ed teacher who sexually abused students gets jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says a Portland Community College driving instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female students during lessons has been sentenced to six months in jail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Douglas Burdick pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree sex abuse in January. He had faced another 15 counts of sex abuse, which prosecutors later dismissed. Burdick was accused of groping driving students during practice or test drives. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse occurred between 2012 and 2018. Three of the students have filed a lawsuit against him, seeking $2 million each.

RESTAURANT-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Medford restaurant sued by Feds over sexual harassment

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit filed by a federal agency accuses the owners of a Medford restaurant of subjecting employees to sexual abuse and harassment, even after a manager was convicted on a criminal charge of harassment involving an employee. The Mail Tribune reports that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against New China, Inc. last week in U.S. District Court in Medford that alleges the restaurant engaged in “open and notorious” offensive conduct that included sexual comments and inappropriate touching against young female employees, including at least one minor. The lawsuit draws from complaints filed with the EEOC and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, which described a hostile work environment for female employees.

RIOT CHARGE-GIBSON

Far-right group leader wants venue changed in riot case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Right-wing Patriot Prayer group founder Joey Gibson has requested a venue change for his trial on a riot charge. KOIN-TV reports the law firm representing Gibson filed a motion claiming there is unfair bias against him if the trial is held in Portland, Oregon. The motion issued Monday says a uniform and organized campaign of propaganda has demonized Gibson as a violent, white supremacist. He is one of six men accused of inciting a riot between the Patriot Prayer group and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub last year. Two of men who were charged with riot have pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

APHID OUTBREAK-DATA

State gathering spruce aphid outbreak data

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The young Sitka spruce behind the GreenWood Resources office in Seaside was so infested with spruce aphids last year it looked like it was moving on its own. The Astorian reports, however, that Oregon Department of Forestry entomologist Christine Buhl and Oregon State University professor David Shaw found only a few spruce aphids when they checked the tree last week. Buhl hopes to collect more data, working with state and private timber representatives to document damage to trees. Despite the potential for spruce aphids to impact a large number of trees, little is known about their full life cycle in Oregon or how much abuse trees can ultimately withstand and still thrive.

SALMON RETURNS

Chinook returns in Columbia River could be near-record low

Washington state authorities say returns of spring chinook to the Columbia River this year could hit near-record low numbers due to poor ocean conditions. This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12% from last year, which was the lowest number of returning spring chinook since 1999. New fishing regulations this year for the Columbia River set the season at April 1 to May 5. The expected harvest is about 340 adult chinook above the Bonneville Dam and 2,500 below it. Fishing regulations have yet to be set for this year for spring chinook on the Snake River, but the catch is expected to be similarly constrained.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-WINDS

Pacific NW winds shut interstate, fell tree that crushes man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington. In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast. Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was closed due to power lines in the highway and several other smaller state roads were closed due to wind and blowing debris.