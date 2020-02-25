Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

Delays increase in Washington’s paid family leave program

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More delays are occurring in Washington state’s popular new paid family leave program. Officials are saying it’s not taking up to 10 weeks to process because of the high number of people applying for the program. In the first six weeks since the the program went live last month, more than 30,000 people have applied, more than triple the amount that was projected in that same time frame. Officials are hoping to have processing times down to two weeks by June. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

SPORTS BETTING

Tribal casino sports betting bill advances in WA Legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow Washington tribal casinos to offer betting on sporting events has been approved by one state Senate committee .The Labor and Commerce Committee on Monday approved House Bill 2638 without amendment and sent it to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The bill, which recently passed the state House by an 83-14 votes, would allow people to place bets on professional and college sporting events at the 29 tribal casinos in the state. The bill passed the committee by a vote of 5-2, with two senators declining to vote.

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING

US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules that bar health care providers in the federal family planning program for low-income women from referring patients for abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down. Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules.

HOMELESS FUNDING

Budget proposals look to increase spending on homelessness

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state would spend more on addressing the problems around homelessness under plans proposed by House and Senate Democrats. The House has proposed allocating about $235 million in new spending on homelessness through mid-2021, and the Senate has proposed $140 million in new spending on the issue in that time frame. The money would be spread among a variety of initiatives, including increasing shelter capacity and funding construction projects addressing affordable housing. Both plans will receive public hearings before fiscal committees on Monday, with the Senate proposal expected to voted on by the full chamber Thursday and the House plan set to receive a floor vote Friday.

RIOT CHARGE-GIBSON

Far-right group leader wants venue changed in riot case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Right-wing Patriot Prayer group founder Joey Gibson has requested a venue change for his trial on a riot charge. KOIN-TV reports the law firm representing Gibson filed a motion claiming there is unfair bias against him if the trial is held in Portland, Oregon. The motion issued Monday says a uniform and organized campaign of propaganda has demonized Gibson as a violent, white supremacist. He is one of six men accused of inciting a riot between the Patriot Prayer group and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub last year. Two of men who were charged with riot have pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

POTATO FARMERS

Washington potato farmers lost crops due to heavy rainfall

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Potato farmers in a Washington county suffered big losses after they were unable to harvest some of their crops due to early and heavy rainfall. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Skagit County farmers were unable to harvest an estimated 3 square miles of potatoes in the fall with losses valued between $5 million and $10 million. Don McMoran of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension says it is common for farmers to not harvest some land each season, but a loss of that size is rare. Potatoes bring in about $60 million annually to Skagit County growers.

MAN TRAPPED-TREE FALL

Washington state man freed after tree pins him in apartment

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say a man is recovering after being pinned under a tree that fell on his apartment building. Q13-TV reported that the Puget Sound Fire Department says the tree measuring 200 feet long crashed into the man’s living room in Renton. Authorities say the man was trapped for about 90 minutes before emergency crews were able to free him. The man in his 60s was sleeping on a couch when the tree fell around 7:15 a.m. Harborview Medical Center says the man was released from the hospital in satisfactory condition.

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming. The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation. Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state. The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills. The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.

MICROPLASTICS-RISK

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans. But researchers and conservationists are sounding the alarm about another type of plastic. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish, to the poop of sea otters and killer whales. And research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. This week, dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather to discuss the problem. Their goal is to formulate a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for earthquakes and other disasters.

SEATTLE PROTEST

6 arrested at Seattle protest over B.C. pipeline

SEATTLE (AP) — Six people were arrested during a protest in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood after authorities say one of the suspects assaulted an officer and the others attempted to interfere with the arrest. KOMO reports that officers on Sunday created a bicycle line to prevent demonstrators from reaching the freeway. A group of marchers attempted to break though the bicycle line and that’s when the conflict began. Five men and one woman were booked into the King County Jail. Organizers said the protest was to call attention to a proposed oil pipeline across indigenous land in British Columbia.