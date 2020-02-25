Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 62, Springfield 55

Banks 44, Seaside 42

Century 66, Forest Grove 55

Churchill 61, Crater 48

Crescent Valley 55, Dallas 24

Gladstone 58, North Marion 54

Hood River 64, The Dalles 55

Jefferson PDX 96, Madison 44

Lebanon 58, West Albany 47

Liberty 58, McMinnville 43

Mountain View 82, McKay 42

North Eugene 84, Eagle Point 37

North Medford 68, South Medford 57

Parkrose 59, Hillsboro 37

Philomath 40, Woodburn 36

Roosevelt 71, Benson 41

South Eugene 50, Sheldon 48

South Salem 59, Bend 53

Sprague 69, McNary 41

Stayton 50, Cascade 47

Summit 68, West Salem 59

Sweet Home 60, Newport 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 52, Springfield 37

Benson 79, Roosevelt 37

Cascade 49, Stayton 40

Churchill 43, Crater 36

Crescent Valley 73, Dallas 35

Franklin 52, Cleveland 50

Glencoe 70, Newberg 42

Grants Pass 42, Roseburg 26

Henley 58, North Valley 29

Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 38

Hillsboro 67, Parkrose 37

Lebanon 58, West Albany 47

Mazama 58, Klamath 35

McKay 37, Mountain View 35

Pendleton 60, Ridgeview 52

Perrydale 49, Southwest Christian 32

Philomath 83, Woodburn 58

Putnam 74, St. Helens 55

Thurston 47, Willamette 38

Valley Catholic 55, Banks 25

West Salem 62, Summit 30

Wilsonville 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 45

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Country Christian 69, South Wasco County 52

Days Creek 42, Paisley 26

Echo 49, Elgin 36

Elkton 61, Eddyville 28

Livingstone 60, Triangle Lake 34

Powder Valley 47, Jordan Valley 31

Prairie City 42, Chiloquin 40

