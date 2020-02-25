WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMAZON-GROCERY STORE

Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less grocery store, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opening Tuesday in Seattle, shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

HANFORD NUCLEAR SITE

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three radioactively contaminated structures are at high risk of collapsing on a former nuclear weapons production site, but could be stabilized by filling them with a concrete-like grout within the next year, the federal government said. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF:

—EXPEDIA GROUP LAYOFFS: Expedia to lay off about 500 workers at Seattle headquarters.

—CLERK KILLED: Officials ID clerk killed at Edmonds 7-Eleven.