WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AMAZON-GROCERY STORE

Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less grocery store, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opening Tuesday in Seattle, shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

HANFORD NUCLEAR SITE

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three radioactively contaminated structures are at high risk of collapsing on a former nuclear weapons production site, but could be stabilized by filling them with a concrete-like grout within the next year, the federal government said. SENT: 290 words.

HIGH CAPACITY MAGAZINES

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill that would ban high-capacity magazines in Washington state is being considered by lawmakers after a previous measure stalled. SENT: 280 words.

OREGON CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

SALEM, Ore. — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKL-STORM-BIRD

SEATTLE — Sue Bird is returning to the Seattle Storm for a 19th season after re-signing with the team Tuesday. SENT: 260 words.

HKN-SEATTLE PUBLIC TRANSIT: New Seattle NHL team to subsidize public transit for fans.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL MOUNT HOOD FALL: Person dies after Mt. Hood fall, recovery mission underway.

—POLICE SHOOT MAN: Police shoot person in eastern Oregon.

—MICROSOFT DIGITAL CURRENCY THEFT: Jury convicts ex-Microsoft worker in digital currency scheme.

—WOMAN DEATH-PLEA: Idaho man pleads guilty to murder charges in woman’s killing.

—ERRANT SEA LION: Sea lion wanders far from water in Washington state.

—EXPEDIA GROUP LAYOFFS: Expedia to lay off about 500 workers at Seattle headquarters.

—CLERK KILLED: Officials ID clerk killed at Edmonds 7-Eleven.