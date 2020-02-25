WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMAZON-GROCERY STORE

Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less grocery store, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opening Tuesday in Seattle, shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—CLERK KILLED: Officials ID clerk killed at Edmonds 7-Eleven.