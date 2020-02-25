Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.
To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 25 10:00 AM Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hold press event with new mussel-sniffing dog – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Invasive Species Council hold a media availability with Puddles, the state’s newest mussel-sniffing dog. Speakers include WDFW Sergeant Pam Taylor and Captain Eric Andersson and Washington Invasive Species Council Executive Coordinator * WDFW uses mussel-sniffing dogs to detect the invasive quagga and zebra species of mussels during watercraft-inspections
Location: Black Lake Boat Launch, 7045 Fairview Rd SW, Olympia, WA
Weblinks: https://invasivespecies.wa.gov/index.shtml
Contacts: Justin Bush, Washington Invasive Species Council, justin.bush@rco.wa.gov, 1 360 902 3088
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:00 PM Clark County Surface Mining Advisory Committee meeting
Location: BikeLink eLockers: Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA
Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA
Contacts: Mitch Nickolds, Clark County, WA, mitch.nickolds@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 2375
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 28 GFSI Conference – The Global Food Safety Initiative Conference
Location: Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
Weblinks: http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/, https://twitter.com/CGF_The_Forum
Contacts: The Consumer Goods Forum, tcgffoodsafety@theconsumergoodsforum.com, +33 1 82 00 95 77
——————–
——————–
Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 01 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA
Weblinks: http://www.gardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/NWFGS
Contacts: Jill Kivett, Marketplace Events, jillk@mpeshows.com, 1 604 639 2288 x221
Comments