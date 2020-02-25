AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 10:00 AM Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hold press event with new mussel-sniffing dog – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Invasive Species Council hold a media availability with Puddles, the state’s newest mussel-sniffing dog. Speakers include WDFW Sergeant Pam Taylor and Captain Eric Andersson and Washington Invasive Species Council Executive Coordinator * WDFW uses mussel-sniffing dogs to detect the invasive quagga and zebra species of mussels during watercraft-inspections

Location: Black Lake Boat Launch, 7045 Fairview Rd SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: https://invasivespecies.wa.gov/index.shtml

Contacts: Justin Bush, Washington Invasive Species Council, justin.bush@rco.wa.gov, 1 360 902 3088

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:00 PM Clark County Surface Mining Advisory Committee meeting

Location: BikeLink eLockers: Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA

Contacts: Mitch Nickolds, Clark County, WA, mitch.nickolds@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 2375

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 28 GFSI Conference – The Global Food Safety Initiative Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/, https://twitter.com/CGF_The_Forum

Contacts: The Consumer Goods Forum, tcgffoodsafety@theconsumergoodsforum.com, +33 1 82 00 95 77

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 01 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/NWFGS

Contacts: Jill Kivett, Marketplace Events, jillk@mpeshows.com, 1 604 639 2288 x221