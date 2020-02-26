Digimarc: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32.8 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $23 million.

Digimarc shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.35, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DMRC