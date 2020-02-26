Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. Republicans say leaving the Capitol is the only way to halt legislation they view as too extreme. Democrats warn that doing nothing at this point is too dangerous. The current cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced in connection with a shooting that wounded a sleeping 9-year-old boy and his mother in their Gresham home. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Rashad Banks will spend 20 years in prison and Nakiem Brown will spend five for the May 2017 shootout. Banks was convicted of first-degree attempted murder, assault and other criminal charges in December. Brown was found not guilty of the shooting but was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting left Lamar Horsley with major injuries to his head and torso.

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a person who fell and was found at 9,400 feet (2,865 meters) on Mount Hood has been recovered. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a person who had fallen. The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. Volunteers with Portland Mountain Rescue were with the fallen man, according to the sheriff’s office. Later Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the person had died. The body was recovered Tuesday evening.

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three radioactively contaminated structures are at high risk of collapsing on a former nuclear weapons production site, but could be stabilized by filling them with a concrete-like grout within the next year. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The Tri-City Herald reports that the agency has concluded the structures on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation could fail in coming years and release radioactive material. The Hanford site, located near Richland, Washington, for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The sprawling site has been engaged in cleaning up a massive amount of radioactive waste left over.