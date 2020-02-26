Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new bill that would ban high-capacity magazines in Washington state is being considered by lawmakers after a previous measure stalled. The Olympian reports that the bill would restrict firearm ammunition magazines to 15 bullets or less and create a large-capacity magazine buy-back program operated by the Washington State Patrol. The measure also would eliminate tax breaks for the sale of precious metals and bullion, with the proceeds used for the buy-back program. A public hearing on the measure was held Tuesday. The sponsor of the new measure added a fiscal provision that allows the Legislature to consider the bill this late in the 60-day legislative session, which ends March 12.

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Microsoft worker of wire fraud and other charges in what prosecutors described as a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Kvashuk helped test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. He was accused of stealing digital currency such as gift cards that could be redeemed for Microsoft products, then reselling them on the internet and using the proceeds to buy a $160,000 Tesla vehicle and a $1.7 million lakefront home. A jury convicted him Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state environmentalists, farmers, tribal leaders and public utility officials are awaiting a federal report concerning whether four Snake River dams can coexist with a dwindling salmon population. The Everett Herald reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration are expected to release the report Friday. The 100-foot dams on the lower Snake River are key electricity suppliers to the Pacific Northwest. Salmon spawning grounds were disrupted when the dams were built and environmental groups say they must be breached to restore the fish population.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. Republicans say leaving the Capitol is the only way to halt legislation they view as too extreme. Democrats warn that doing nothing at this point is too dangerous. The current cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.