Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106. Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics, who sit in third in the Eastern Conference behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Tatum had 26 points in the second half alone as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum had 28 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who were playing their third straight game without All-Star Damian Lillard. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird is returning to the Seattle Storm for a 19th season after re-signing with the team. Bird missed last season after undergoing knee surgery. The last time she was on the court for Seattle, Bird was leading the franchise to its third WNBA title in 2018. She has played her entire career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft. The 39-year-old is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, field goals and steals. Seattle is also getting former league MVP Breanna Stewart back from injury for the upcoming season.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s new NHL franchise is trying to make it easier for fans to get to games in the traffic-clogged city. NHL Seattle has announced that it will fully subsidize public transit costs for fans with season tickets or single-game tickets. The team is also entering into a partnership with the Seattle Center Monorail to upgrade the current system connecting downtown Seattle with the area where the arena is being built. The team will invest $7 million for upgrades for the monorail system, which was originally constructed for the 1962 World’s Fair.