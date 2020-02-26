AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 1:00 PM House GOP discuss agricultural labor reform with National Potato Council – National Potato Council holds press conference as part of the 2020 Potato DC Fly-In, to advocate for the Senate to pass the ‘Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 5038).’ Speakers include Republican Reps. Mike Simpson, Dan Newhouse, and Mario Diaz-Balart, National Potato Council President Britt Raybould and Legislative and Government Affairs Vice President RJ Andrus, and U.S. Apple Association President and CEO Jim Bair

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Friday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts Capital for a Day in Cascade – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts Capital for a Day in Cascade, with Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier; Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould; Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever; Idaho Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins; Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen; Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director David Langhorst; Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller; Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy; Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams; and representatives from Idaho’s Congressional Delegation and Small Business Development Center

Location: American Legion, 105 E Mill St, Cascade, ID

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival

Location: Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S Deakin St, Moscow, ID

