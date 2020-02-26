Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER SPORTS BAN-IDAHO

BOISE — The Idaho state House considers legislation that would ban transgender female athletes from participating in sports. The legislation would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

HONOLULU — A court hearing is scheduled for a request to lower the $5-million bail for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. UPCOMING.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS-IDAHO

BOISE — A Constitutional amendment to set the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 moved a step closer Wednesday to going before voters in November. ByY Keith Ridler. SENT: 320 words.

YELLOWSTONE BISON

One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southern Montana, where they are being hunted and will be subject to government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. By Matthew Brown. UPCOMING.

CRAFTS-REFUGEES

When Bahija Karim arrived in Idaho as an Afghan refugee in 2005, she knew little about American culture. She didn’t speak English. A volunteer directed her to Artisans for Hope, a local crafts initiative for refugees. By Molly Sprayregen. SENT: 660 words.

IDAHO-FISH AND GAME-BIPARTISAN RULE

BOISE — Roughly a month after one of Idaho’s newest Fish and Game Commissioners had to step down because of his political affiliation, a panel of lawmakers has approved a bill to remove the commission’s bipartisan membership requirements. SENT: 360 words.

FLOOD RECOVERY FUNDING-GOP WALKOUT

SALEM — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month in hopes the structure can be fixed before the spring snowmelt, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday. SENT: 290 words.

WINTER EVICTION BAN

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing the City Council’s measure to stop some residential winter evictions to become law. The mayor, meanwhile, is proposing that the city spend an additional $200,000 on eviction prevention services next winter, The Seattle Times reported. SENT: 340 words.

ALSO:

FATAL SHOOTING-KNIFE WIELDER: Police fatally shoot Idaho man wielding knife outside home