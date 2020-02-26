Idaho State looks to end streak vs Portland St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland State (14-14, 8-8) vs. Idaho State (6-19, 3-13)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 71-67 on Jan. 11. Portland State won 87-77 over Montana State on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Holland Woods is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 assists and two steals to lead the charge for the Vikings. Matt Hauser is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 12.6 points.HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 30.5 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 19 offensive rebounds. The Vikings are 8-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 68.4 points while giving up 76.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Portland State offense has scored 78 points per game this season, ranking the Vikings 28th among Division I teams. The Idaho State defense has allowed 71.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd overall).

