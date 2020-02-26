Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced

HONOLULU (AP) — A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail. A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide. Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts. Her lawyers say she isn’t a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.

IDAHO MARRIAGE AGE

Legislation sets Idaho’s minimum marriage age at 16

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation setting 16 as the minimum age for a person to get married in Idaho is heading to the full House. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee approved the measure Tuesday that would also limit the marriages of 16- and 17-year-olds to someone not more than three years older. Idaho currently has no minimum marriage age. Backers say the legislation is needed to prevent young girls from marrying much older men. A similar bill failed in the House last year that required a judge to sign off on someone marrying at 16 or 17. The new legislation only requires parental consent.

PROPERTY TAXES

Bill freezing property taxes for year heads to Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation imposing a one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes is headed to the Idaho Senate despite dire warnings from city and county governments that the effects could be devastating. The state House voted Tuesday to approve the bill that backers say is needed to find a way to reduce residential property taxes. Property taxes have become a top issue this legislative session as explosive growth in many parts of Idaho has caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes. Republicans and Democrats are calling it a crisis but differ on ways to solve the problem.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

Report expected to decide fate of Snake River electric dams

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state environmentalists, farmers, tribal leaders and public utility officials are awaiting a federal report concerning whether four Snake River dams can coexist with a dwindling salmon population. The Everett Herald reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration are expected to release the report Friday. The 100-foot dams on the lower Snake River are key electricity suppliers to the Pacific Northwest. Salmon spawning grounds were disrupted when the dams were built and environmental groups say they must be breached to restore the fish population.

SCHOOL LEVIES-ELECTIONS

School bond, levy elections could end for March and August

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — School districts would no longer use March and August elections to ask voters to approve bonds and levies under legislation headed to the House. The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure Tuesday. Republican Rep. Wendy Horman said March and August elections draw fewer voters than May and November elections. She said that allows a small number of people to make important decisions. School districts ask voters to approve bonds to build schools and levies for ongoing expenses, typically resulting in property tax increases. Democratic Rep. John Gannon says the fundamental problem is that the state government doesn’t adequately fund education.

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

Oregon climate battle: GOP walkout reveals sharp divisions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. Republicans say leaving the Capitol is the only way to halt legislation they view as too extreme. Democrats warn that doing nothing at this point is too dangerous. The current cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.