Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

Oregon climate battle: GOP walkout reveals sharp divisions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. Republicans say leaving the Capitol is the only way to halt legislation they view as too extreme. Democrats warn that doing nothing at this point is too dangerous. The current cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.

CHILD MOTHER SHOT-SENTENCE

2 get prison for shooting of 9-year-old and his mother

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced in connection with a shooting that wounded a sleeping 9-year-old boy and his mother in their Gresham home. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Rashad Banks will spend 20 years in prison and Nakiem Brown will spend five for the May 2017 shootout. Banks was convicted of first-degree attempted murder, assault and other criminal charges in December. Brown was found not guilty of the shooting but was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting left Lamar Horsley with major injuries to his head and torso.

FATAL MOUNT HOOD FALL

Body of man who died after Mt. Hood fall recovered

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a person who fell and was found at 9,400 feet (2,865 meters) on Mount Hood has been recovered. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a person who had fallen. The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. Volunteers with Portland Mountain Rescue were with the fallen man, according to the sheriff’s office. Later Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the person had died. The body was recovered Tuesday evening.

HANFORD NUCLEAR SITE

3 structures at high risk of collapsing at Hanford site

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three radioactively contaminated structures are at high risk of collapsing on a former nuclear weapons production site, but could be stabilized by filling them with a concrete-like grout within the next year. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The Tri-City Herald reports that the agency has concluded the structures on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation could fail in coming years and release radioactive material. The Hanford site, located near Richland, Washington, for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The sprawling site has been engaged in cleaning up a massive amount of radioactive waste left over.

VAPING-INVESTIGATION

‘A world of hurt’: 39 states to investigate Juul’s marketing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lecturer at Harvard Law School says an investigation by 39 states leaves Juul Labs with little choice but to change its marketing practices. James Tierney said Tuesday that “when you see these kinds of numbers, it means they’re in a world of hurt.” Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas say they will lead the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul. The company also is facing lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. Juul says it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Police shoot person in eastern Oregon

UMAPINE, Ore. (AP) — Police say two members of law enforcement shot a person in eastern Oregon. The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla, Washington, reports that deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a gun fired in the Umapine area. Police say officers and deputies arrived and confronted an armed person outside a home and that officers used force during the incident. Police say the person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The two law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.

COOKIES-COUNTERFEIT MONEY

Police: Man bought Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Salem man was arrested after he repeatedly purchased Girl Scout cookies using counterfeit money. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Camden Ducharme was taken into custody Sunday and charged with forgery and theft. Tiffany Brown said a man visited the cookie booth she and her daughters were running outside a Walmart Supercenter in Salem and that he seemed “fidgety” when he paid for a $5 box of Tagalongs with a $20 bill and received $15 in change. Brown’s daughter noticed the bill seemed odd. Brown says police confirmed the bill was fake and identified Ducharme using video surveillance and arrested him. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

KITEBOARDING DEATH

Redmond man dies kiteboarding in high winds

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old Redmond man was killed Sunday in a kiteboarding accident at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The Bulletin reports Zackary Hannan started kiteboarding about a year ago. Kiteboarding involves being strapped to a wheeled board and pulled across the ground by a kite. Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers says Hannan went to the fairgrounds to take advantage of high winds and had strapped into his kite but hadn’t yet secured his helmet. A wind gust picked up Hannan’s kite, which pulled Hannan into the air about 30 feet. He fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt parking lot.