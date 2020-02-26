Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HIGH-CAPACITY MAGAZINES

New effort to limit high-capacity magazines in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new bill that would ban high-capacity magazines in Washington state is being considered by lawmakers after a previous measure stalled. The Olympian reports that the bill would restrict firearm ammunition magazines to 15 bullets or less and create a large-capacity magazine buy-back program operated by the Washington State Patrol. The measure also would eliminate tax breaks for the sale of precious metals and bullion, with the proceeds used for the buy-back program. A public hearing on the measure was held Tuesday. The sponsor of the new measure added a fiscal provision that allows the Legislature to consider the bill this late in the 60-day legislative session, which ends March 12.

MICROSOFT-DIGITAL CURRENCY THEFT

Jury convicts ex-Microsoft worker in digital currency scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Microsoft worker of wire fraud and other charges in what prosecutors described as a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Kvashuk helped test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. He was accused of stealing digital currency such as gift cards that could be redeemed for Microsoft products, then reselling them on the internet and using the proceeds to buy a $160,000 Tesla vehicle and a $1.7 million lakefront home. A jury convicted him Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

Report expected to decide fate of Snake River electric dams

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state environmentalists, farmers, tribal leaders and public utility officials are awaiting a federal report concerning whether four Snake River dams can coexist with a dwindling salmon population. The Everett Herald reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration are expected to release the report Friday. The 100-foot dams on the lower Snake River are key electricity suppliers to the Pacific Northwest. Salmon spawning grounds were disrupted when the dams were built and environmental groups say they must be breached to restore the fish population.

AP-US-OREGON-CLIMATE-CHANGE-BILL

Oregon climate battle: GOP walkout reveals sharp divisions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rebellion by GOP politicians in liberal Oregon intensified Tuesday when Republican members of the House joined their Senate counterparts in a walkout, freezing legislation on climate change, wildfire mitigation, homeless assistance and a landmark compromise between the timber industry and environmentalists. Republicans say leaving the Capitol is the only way to halt legislation they view as too extreme. Democrats warn that doing nothing at this point is too dangerous. The current cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050.

FATAL MOUNT HOOD FALL

Body of man who died after Mt. Hood fall recovered

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a person who fell and was found at 9,400 feet (2,865 meters) on Mount Hood has been recovered. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to report finding a person who had fallen. The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. Volunteers with Portland Mountain Rescue were with the fallen man, according to the sheriff’s office. Later Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the person had died. The body was recovered Tuesday evening.

EXPEDIA GROUP LAYOFFS

Expedia to lay off about 500 workers at Seattle headquarters

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state-based travel platform company has announced about 500 people will be laid off in Seattle amid business performance concerns and leadership management changes. KOMO-TV reported that Expedia Group released a statement Monday saying the company will stop certain projects and activities while reducing use of vendors and contractors, affecting about 12% of its workforce. Employees are expected to get layoff notifications this week. Company officials say Expedia has been expanding in recent years and is still building-out its corporate campus in Seattle. Officials say the decision to eliminate 3,000 jobs is part of an effort to save up to $500 million over the coming year.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Police shoot person in eastern Oregon

UMAPINE, Ore. (AP) — Police say two members of law enforcement shot a person in eastern Oregon. The Union-Bulletin in Walla Walla, Washington, reports that deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. Monday about a gun fired in the Umapine area. Police say officers and deputies arrived and confronted an armed person outside a home and that officers used force during the incident. Police say the person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The two law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.

AP-US-AMAZON-GROCERY-STORE

No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, where shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without waiting in line or ever opening their wallets. It’s the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opened Tuesday in Amazon’s Seattle hometown, shoppers scan a smartphone app to enter the store. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after leaving.

HANFORD NUCLEAR SITE

3 structures at high risk of collapsing at Hanford site

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three radioactively contaminated structures are at high risk of collapsing on a former nuclear weapons production site, but could be stabilized by filling them with a concrete-like grout within the next year. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The Tri-City Herald reports that the agency has concluded the structures on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation could fail in coming years and release radioactive material. The Hanford site, located near Richland, Washington, for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The sprawling site has been engaged in cleaning up a massive amount of radioactive waste left over.

CLERK KILLED

Officials ID clerk killed at Edmonds 7-Eleven

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A clerk shot to death at an Edmonds 7-Eleven on Friday has been identified by the county’s medical examiner, as police continue to search for a suspect. the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Nagendiram Kandasamy of Edmonds. His body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the store off Highway 99. Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure says detectives still haven’t identified the suspect and are still looking for him. Police have said they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s.