Oregon Daybook

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Friday, Feb. 28 7:00 AM AASHTO Washington Briefing continues – American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Washington Briefing continues, with speakers today including Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao; Republicans Sen. John Barrasso and Reps. Rodney Davis and Sam Graves; and Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer

Location: Washington Court Hotel, 525 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.transportation.org, https://twitter.com/aashtospeaks

Contacts: Tony Dorsey, AASHTO, tdorsey@aashto.org, 1 202 624 3690

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 7:30 AM Portland mayoral candidate debate – Columbia Corridor Association hosts Portland mayoral candidate debate. Participating candidates include incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler, ecologist Ozzie Gonzales, community organizer Teressa Raiford, and urban policy maker Sarah Iannarone

Location: Holiday Inn Portland-Airport (I-205), 8439 NE Columbia Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://ColumbiaCorridor.org

Contacts: Marissa King, Columbia Corridor Association, mking@columbiacorridor.org, 1 503 287 8686

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 9:00 AM Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting

Location: Columbia Gorge Commission, 57 NE Wauna Ave, White Salmon, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gorgecommission.org/

Contacts: Nancy Andring, Columbia River Gorge Commission, nancy.andring@gorgecommission.org, 1 509 493 3323 ext 221

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 26 5:30 PM NWABA holds skiing and snowboard event for the visually impaired – Northwest Association for Blind Athletes hosts an evening skiing and snowboarding experiences for individuals who are blind or visually impaired

Location: Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Oregon 35, Mt Hood, OR

Weblinks: http://nwaba.org/, https://twitter.com/NWABA

Contacts: Billy Henry, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, bhenry@nwaba.org , 1 360 448 7254

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Friday, Feb. 28 Digital Twins conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr, 1441 NE 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.manetch.com/events/, https://twitter.com/managerematch

Contacts: Manetch, events@manetch.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 27 9:00 AM FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 27 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 28 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828