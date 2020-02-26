Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 1:30 p.m.

SALEM, Ore. — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month in hopes the structure can be fixed before the spring snowmelt, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday. SENT: 290 words.

SALEM, Ore. — In the early 1990s, the population of Bend was around 25,000 and leaned Republican. A lumber mill operated in the Oregon high-desert town along the banks of a scenic river. Today, the lumber mill is an REI outdoor recreation store. The population has quadrupled. And for the first time in memory, the number of registered Democrats in Deschutes County recently eclipsed the number of Republicans. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 930 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The regional government that oversees three counties in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area has voted to refer a ballot measure to voters this May that would raise $250 million a year to address chronic homelessness in the region. SENT: 310 words.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing the City Council’s measure to stop some residential winter evictions to become law. The mayor, meanwhile, is proposing that the city spend an additional $200,000 on eviction prevention services next winter, The Seattle Times reported. SENT: 340 words.

—PUBLIC RECORDS MILLENNIUM: Court upholds public records case ruling against Millennium.

—WRONGFUL DEATH CIVIL TRIAL: Family of man killed by Eugene cop loses civil trial.

—DEPUTIES EXCESSIVE SPEED: Deputies cited for excessive speed in separate crashes.

