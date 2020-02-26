Portland plays Indiana on 4-game road skid

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland Trail Blazers (26-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Indiana looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Pacers are 20-10 in home games. Indiana has a 17-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-20 away from home. Portland averages 45.6 rebounds per game and is 18-4 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Pacers 139-129 in their last meeting on Jan. 26. Damian Lillard led Portland with 50 points, and Jeremy Lamb paced Indiana scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.5 rebounds and averages 18.3 points. Justin Holiday is shooting 44.6 percent and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Hassan Whiteside is averaging 15.9 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 5.6 rebounds and added 14.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 43 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: day to day (hip), Victor Oladipo: day to day (back), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .