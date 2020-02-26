US Ecology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The radioactive and hazardous waste services company posted revenue of $231.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $685.5 million.

US Ecology expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $2.12 per share.

US Ecology shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.95, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

