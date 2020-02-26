WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:10 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-WANTING WEST COAST GOP

BEND, Ore. – Demographic shifts are helping push the Republican Party into a nosedive along the West Coast. The last Republican presidential candidate that California went for was George H.W. Bush. For Oregon and Washington, it was Ronald Reagan. Now Republicans in the three states are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils. Experts cite migration patterns that are changing constituencies and the GOP’s tack further to the right. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 930 words. AP Photos.

SWATTING-NEO NAZIS

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Several leaders of a violent neo-Nazi group have been charged with conspiring to harass journalists, church congregations and a former Cabinet official, prosecutors on both U.S. coasts announced Wednesday. he charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. By Matthew Barakat and Gene Johnson. SENT: 730 words.

SANCTUARY CITIES-GRANTS

NEW YORK — The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL

Delta Air Lines is reducing flights to South Korea while Hawaiian Airlines will suspend them entirely, as airlines deal with growing concern about the spread of the new virus beyond China. By David Koenig. SENT: 520 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MICROSOFT

The virus outbreak in China is hurting Microsoft more than expected, as the company said it won’t meet targets that had already factored in the uncertainty. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

WINTER EVICTION BAN

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing the City Council’s measure to stop some residential winter evictions to become law. The mayor, meanwhile, is proposing that the city spend an additional $200,000 on eviction prevention services next winter, The Seattle Times reported. SENT: 360 words.

TRANSPORTATION BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — House and Senate leaders have unveiled plans to fill a $450 million hole in the state’s transportation budget created by the passage of an initiative that slashes vehicle registration fees. SENT: 300 words.

HOMELESS TAX-BALLOT MEASURE

POTLAND, Ore. – The regional government that oversees three counties in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area has voted to refer a ballot measure to voters this May that would raise $250 million a year to address chronic homelessness in the region. SENT: 320 words.

FLOOD RECOVERY FUNDING GOP WALKOUT

SALEM, Ore. — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month in hopes the structure can be fixed before the spring snowmelt, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

FBN—BOYKIN SENTENCED

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. SENT: 320 words. With AP photo.

BBO—MARINERS-REDS

Seattle plays Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark. 12:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

FATAL MOUNT HOOD FALL: The man who died after a fall on Mount Hood Tuesday was a 47-year-old surgeon.

PUBLIC RECORDS MILLENNIUM: Court upholds public records case ruling against Millennium.

STARBUCKS-BEYOND MEAT: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada.

CHILD CARE EXPANSION GRANT: $800K grant to expand child care in Yakima, Washington.