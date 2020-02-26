WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Tuesday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

ELECTION 2020-WANTING WEST COAST GOP

BEND, Ore. – Demographic shifts are helping push the Republican Party into a nosedive along the West Coast. The last Republican presidential candidate that California went for was George H.W. Bush. For Oregon and Washington, it was Ronald Reagan. Now Republicans in the three states are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils. Experts cite migration patterns that are changing constituencies and the GOP’s tack further to the right. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 990 words. AP Photos.

SANCTUARY CITIES-GRANTS

NEW YORK — The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts. By Larry Neumeister. DEVELOPING.

WINTER EVICTION BAN

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing the City Council’s measure to stop some residential winter evictions to become law. The mayor, meanwhile, is proposing that the city spend an additional $200,000 on eviction prevention services next winter, The Seattle Times reported. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

BBO—MARINERS-REDS

Seattle plays Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark. 12:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

STARBUCKS-BEYOND MEAT: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada.