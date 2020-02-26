AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 9:00 AM Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting

Location: Columbia Gorge Commission, 57 NE Wauna Ave, White Salmon, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gorgecommission.org/

Contacts: Nancy Andring, Columbia River Gorge Commission, nancy.andring@gorgecommission.org, 1 509 493 3323 ext 221

Wednesday, Feb. 26 1:00 PM House GOP discuss agricultural labor reform with National Potato Council – National Potato Council holds press conference as part of the 2020 Potato DC Fly-In, to advocate for the Senate to pass the ‘Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 5038).’ Speakers include Republican Reps. Mike Simpson, Dan Newhouse, and Mario Diaz-Balart, National Potato Council President Britt Raybould and Legislative and Government Affairs Vice President RJ Andrus, and U.S. Apple Association President and CEO Jim Bair

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.npcspud.com, https://twitter.com/ThisSpudsforYou

Contacts: National Potato Council, media@nationalpotatocouncil.org

Wednesday, Feb. 26 2:00 PM King County Executive Constantine unveils new segment of Lake to Sound Trail – King County Executive Dow Constantine attends a celebration opening a new segment of King County Parks’ Lake to Sound Trail, an emerging 16-mile paved path that will extend from Lake Washington to Puget Sound, connecting to four other regional trails and high-capacity transit

Location: 725 Monster Rd SW, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 01 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.gardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/NWFGS

Contacts: Jill Kivett, Marketplace Events, jillk@mpeshows.com, 1 604 639 2288 x221

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 7:20 AM CPAC continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Pompeo – Conservative Political Action Conference continues, with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Ronald Reagan Dinner (7:30 PM EST) * Other speakers today include Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao; Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia; President’s Advisor (and ‘First Daughter’) Ivanka Trump; The Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr.; Republican Sen. Josh Hawley; Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs, Devin Nunes, Lee Zeldin, Tom McClintock, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Mo Brooks, and Ron Estes; National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow; EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler; USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli; Trump for President Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, and Senior Advisors Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Katrina Pierson; U.S. Ambassadors to Israel Amb. David Friedman and to Germany Amb. Ric Grenell; Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner; and UK politician Nigel Farage

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Oxon Hill, MD

Weblinks: http://cpac.conservative.org/, https://twitter.com/CPAC, #CPAC2020

Contacts: Ian Walters, ACU Communications Director, IWalters@conservative.org, 1 202 347 9388

Friday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, Feb. 29 Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, second weekend – 2nd Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, concluding weekend. Artists include Jaewoo Jung, Khambatta Dance Company and Kyoung-Shin Kim

Location: Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://seattleidf.org/

Contacts: Jennifer Rice, Seattle International Dance Festival, rice1234@yahoo.com, 1 206 450 7054