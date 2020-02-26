Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:58 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 62, Sandy 56

Central Catholic 77, Centennial 21

Clackamas 87, Reynolds 53

Gresham 63, David Douglas 55

Lake Oswego 74, Canby 46

Mountainside 65, Sunset 55

Oregon City 45, Lakeridge 23

Southridge 54, Aloha 36

Tualatin 70, Tigard 66

Westview 46, Beaverton 34

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Crane 42, North Lake 34

Days Creek 46, Mapleton 32

Dufur 62, Life Christian 61, OT

Mohawk 56, Falls City 53

Perrydale 54, N. Clackamas Christian 51, OT

South Wasco County 72, Elgin 45

Triad School 81, North Douglas 45

Joseph 63, Jordan Valley 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 60, Sandy 21

Beaverton 64, Westview 33

Canby 46, Lake Oswego 21

Central Catholic 54, Centennial 22

Clackamas 77, Reynolds 27

David Douglas 81, Gresham 25

Lakeridge 55, Oregon City 41

Mountainside 59, Sunset 31

South Medford 81, North Medford 19

Southridge 69, Aloha 24

Tualatin 48, Tigard 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles