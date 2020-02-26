Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 62, Sandy 56
Central Catholic 77, Centennial 21
Clackamas 87, Reynolds 53
Gresham 63, David Douglas 55
Lake Oswego 74, Canby 46
Mountainside 65, Sunset 55
Oregon City 45, Lakeridge 23
Southridge 54, Aloha 36
Tualatin 70, Tigard 66
Westview 46, Beaverton 34
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Crane 42, North Lake 34
Days Creek 46, Mapleton 32
Dufur 62, Life Christian 61, OT
Mohawk 56, Falls City 53
Perrydale 54, N. Clackamas Christian 51, OT
South Wasco County 72, Elgin 45
Triad School 81, North Douglas 45
Joseph 63, Jordan Valley 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 60, Sandy 21
Beaverton 64, Westview 33
Canby 46, Lake Oswego 21
Central Catholic 54, Centennial 22
Clackamas 77, Reynolds 27
David Douglas 81, Gresham 25
Lakeridge 55, Oregon City 41
Mountainside 59, Sunset 31
South Medford 81, North Medford 19
Southridge 69, Aloha 24
Tualatin 48, Tigard 38
