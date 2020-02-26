Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 3=

Consolation=

Riverstone International School 74, Notus 46

Wilder 38, Victory Charter 34

Class 1AD2 District 4=

Championship=

Carey 47, Lighthouse Christian 43

Class 2A District 4=

Championship=

Declo 59, Wendell 53

Class 2A District 6=

Championship=

N. Fremont 49, Firth 43

Class 3A District 1=

Championship=

Kellogg 53, Timberlake 43

Consolation=

Priest River 60, Bonners Ferry 52

Class 4A District 1-2=

First Round=

Lakeland 65, Moscow 58

Class 4A District 3=

Consolation=

Bishop Kelly 84, Nampa 50

Vallivue 61, Caldwell 59

Class 5A District 1-2=

Championship=

Post Falls 51, Lewiston 40

Consolation=

Coeur d’Alene 51, Lake City 33

Class 5A District 3=

Consolation=

Eagle 68, Timberline 46

Meridian 62, Boise 58

