Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 3=
Consolation=
Riverstone International School 74, Notus 46
Wilder 38, Victory Charter 34
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Championship=
Carey 47, Lighthouse Christian 43
Class 2A District 4=
Championship=
Declo 59, Wendell 53
Class 2A District 6=
Championship=
N. Fremont 49, Firth 43
Class 3A District 1=
Championship=
Kellogg 53, Timberlake 43
Consolation=
Priest River 60, Bonners Ferry 52
Class 4A District 1-2=
First Round=
Lakeland 65, Moscow 58
Class 4A District 3=
Consolation=
Bishop Kelly 84, Nampa 50
Vallivue 61, Caldwell 59
Class 5A District 1-2=
Championship=
Post Falls 51, Lewiston 40
Consolation=
Coeur d’Alene 51, Lake City 33
Class 5A District 3=
Consolation=
Eagle 68, Timberline 46
Meridian 62, Boise 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
