Flir Systems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) _ Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

The Wilsonville, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The imaging and surveillance systems company posted revenue of $489 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.6 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

Flir Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion.

Flir Systems shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 3.5%. The stock has climbed roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

