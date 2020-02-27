Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two years after a man died in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, his wife has been charged with his murder. The Spokesman-Review reports search crews recovered the body of 68-year-old Larry Isenberg in March 2018, a month after he fell into the water during a boat ride. Court documents say Lori Isenberg is accused of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he was submerged in the lake and died. She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Monday night on suspicion of murder with a $2 million bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho moved closer Wednesday to banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional. A measure that overwhelmingly passed in the Republican-led state House of Representatives would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to a student who was born male, even if they identify as female. It now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little’s spokeswoman said he had no comment on whether he would sign it into law.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park. As the animals enter southwestern Montana they face hunting and government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. State and federal officials want to reduce the park’s bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis. The park has more than 4,000 bison. Hunters from American Indian tribes with treaty rights in the Yellowstone region have killed more than 50 bison leaving the park so far this year.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Restrictions on using drones for surveillance on individuals and private property would be increased under legislation that’s heading to the Senate. The House voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the measure that adds commercial and industrial property to agricultural areas where drones wouldn’t be allowed without permission. The legislation allows law enforcement agencies and fire departments to use drones without a warrant for such things as traffic management with large crowds, to assess damage following a natural disaster, and search and rescue operations. There’s also an exception for utility companies checking their equipment.