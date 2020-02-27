Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in Oregon tried to pressure boycotting Republican lawmakers back to the Statehouse by emphasizing bills that would help their constituents. But GOP senators stayed away Wednesday for a third day to block a bill on climate change they say should go before voters. Meanwhile, a Senate committee passed an amendment to a bill to ensure that campaign contributions cannot be solicited or used to pay fines or legal expenses incurred from being AWOL from the Legislature. The approval moves the bill onto a stack of other legislation that is frozen because of the walkout.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Changes in demographics in the scenic town of Bend, Oregon, illustrate a broader trend for the Republican Party: It’s taking a nosedive along the U.S. West Coast. Bend’s population has quadrupled in the past few decades, with many newcomers arriving in the Deschutes County seat from Seattle, Portland and California. For the first time in memory, the number of registered Democrats in the county has eclipsed the number of Republicans. Members of the GOP are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils up and down the West Coast. Experts cite demographic shifts like those in Bend, and the GOP’s tack further to the right.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package she outlined last week, but is the only part of the proposal that can advance without lawmakers’ approval. GOP politicians in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill. Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Metro, the regional government for the three counties in the Portland metropolitan area, has voted to place a ballot measure before voters this May that would raise $250 million for homeless services in the region. The funding would come from two different taxes. One would be a 1% marginal income tax on individuals earning more than $125,000 annually or couples making more than $200,000. The second would be a 1% business tax on the profits businesses with gross receipts of more than $5 million dollars. The funds would be divided among Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties based on population.