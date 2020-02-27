Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Five people who prosecutors say are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations. The charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. Twenty-six-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of bomb threats made in Virginia. Prosecutors say Denton is a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. In Seattle, prosecutors say they’ve charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Changes in demographics in the scenic town of Bend, Oregon, illustrate a broader trend for the Republican Party: It’s taking a nosedive along the U.S. West Coast. Bend’s population has quadrupled in the past few decades, with many newcomers arriving in the Deschutes County seat from Seattle, Portland and California. For the first time in memory, the number of registered Democrats in the county has eclipsed the number of Republicans. Members of the GOP are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils up and down the West Coast. Experts cite demographic shifts like those in Bend, and the GOP’s tack further to the right.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package she outlined last week, but is the only part of the proposal that can advance without lawmakers’ approval. GOP politicians in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill. Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate leaders have unveiled plans to fill a $450 million hole in the state’s transportation budget created by the passage of an initiative that slashes vehicle registration fees. The plans look to move money around from various accounts and take some money set aside from major road projects that hasn’t been spent. Budget writers hope the proposals will be enough to lead to an order by Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the seven-month pause on new work on some major projects while they look for a solution to the loss of many fees and taxes connected to vehicle license tabs that came as a result of Initiative 976, which voters approved in November.