Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106. Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics, who sit in third in the Eastern Conference behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Tatum had 26 points in the second half alone as the Celtics built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum had 28 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who were playing their third straight game without All-Star Damian Lillard. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona and UCLA top the marquee in Pac-12 men’s basketball this week. Both teams have put behind their early struggles to place themselves in position to win the conference regular-season title. The Sun Devils lead by a half-game after a seven-game winning streak. The Bruins have won seven of eight to tie No. 14 Oregon and No. 24 Colorado in second, a half-game back.