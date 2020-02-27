Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HUSBAND DEAD-WIFE CHARGED

Woman charged with killing husband on northern Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two years after a man died in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, his wife has been charged with his murder. The Spokesman-Review reports search crews recovered the body of 68-year-old Larry Isenberg in March 2018, a month after he fell into the water during a boat ride. Court documents say Lori Isenberg is accused of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he was submerged in the lake and died. She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Monday night on suspicion of murder with a $2 million bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS BAN-IDAHO

Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho moved closer Wednesday to banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional. A measure that overwhelmingly passed in the Republican-led state House of Representatives would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to a student who was born male, even if they identify as female. It now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little’s spokeswoman said he had no comment on whether he would sign it into law.

YELLOWSTONE BISON

Yellowstone bison entering Montana face slaughter, hunters

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park. As the animals enter southwestern Montana they face hunting and government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. State and federal officials want to reduce the park’s bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis. The park has more than 4,000 bison. Hunters from American Indian tribes with treaty rights in the Yellowstone region have killed more than 50 bison leaving the park so far this year.

IDAHO DRONES

Legislation adds restrictions for drone operators in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Restrictions on using drones for surveillance on individuals and private property would be increased under legislation that’s heading to the Senate. The House voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the measure that adds commercial and industrial property to agricultural areas where drones wouldn’t be allowed without permission. The legislation allows law enforcement agencies and fire departments to use drones without a warrant for such things as traffic management with large crowds, to assess damage following a natural disaster, and search and rescue operations. There’s also an exception for utility companies checking their equipment.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

Mom of missing kids waives extradition; bail stays at $5M

HONOLULU (AP) — Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. A judge rejected defense attorneys’ request to reduce bail at a hearing Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance captured worldwide attention after authorities pleaded for help in finding them. Vallow is waiving an extradition hearing, which was scheduled for March 2.

GRAND TETON GOATS

Grand Teton: 36 mountain goats killed in helicopter shooting

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say sharpshooters killed 36 mountain goats from a helicopter in a contested effort to eradicate the nonnative animals from Grand Teton National Park. Park officials released the tally to the Jackson Hole News & Guide on Tuesday, four days after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt intervened to stop the shooting on the day it began. Park officials want to kill the park’s population of 100 or so mountain goats, which compete with about 100 bighorn sheep for food and can spread disease to the native animals. Wyoming officials including Gov. Mark Gordon oppose the helicopter gunning, saying it causes the goat meat to go to waste.