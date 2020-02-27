Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Democrats: GOP walkout in Oregon is stalling key bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in Oregon tried to pressure boycotting Republican lawmakers back to the Statehouse by emphasizing bills that would help their constituents. But GOP senators stayed away Wednesday for a third day to block a bill on climate change they say should go before voters. Meanwhile, a Senate committee passed an amendment to a bill to ensure that campaign contributions cannot be solicited or used to pay fines or legal expenses incurred from being AWOL from the Legislature. The approval moves the bill onto a stack of other legislation that is frozen because of the walkout.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-WANING-WEST-COAST-GOP

Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Changes in demographics in the scenic town of Bend, Oregon, illustrate a broader trend for the Republican Party: It’s taking a nosedive along the U.S. West Coast. Bend’s population has quadrupled in the past few decades, with many newcomers arriving in the Deschutes County seat from Seattle, Portland and California. For the first time in memory, the number of registered Democrats in the county has eclipsed the number of Republicans. Members of the GOP are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils up and down the West Coast. Experts cite demographic shifts like those in Bend, and the GOP’s tack further to the right.

FLOOD RECOVERY FUNDING-GOP WALKOUT

Pendleton gets $1.8M emergency loan for flood-damaged levee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package she outlined last week, but is the only part of the proposal that can advance without lawmakers’ approval. GOP politicians in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill. Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt.

HOMELESS TAX-BALLOT MEASURE

$250M homelessness tax measure on Portland-area May ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Metro, the regional government for the three counties in the Portland metropolitan area, has voted to place a ballot measure before voters this May that would raise $250 million for homeless services in the region. The funding would come from two different taxes. One would be a 1% marginal income tax on individuals earning more than $125,000 annually or couples making more than $200,000. The second would be a 1% business tax on the profits businesses with gross receipts of more than $5 million dollars. The funds would be divided among Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties based on population.

BAR LICENSE REVOKED

Popular Eugene bar shutters after license revoked

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A popular Eugene bar has permanently closed after years of complaints and problems including documented rapes, druggings and assaults. The Register-Guard reports Taylor’s Bar & Grill shuttered Tuesday, closing out nearly a century of serving University of Oregon students, alumni and other patrons. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission last week revoked the bar’s license, citing 42 documented serious incidents from June 2017 to June 2019. The revocation meant Taylor’s couldn’t serve alcohol after 7 a.m. Tuesday. A sign on the door Tuesday said, “Closed Forever.” The newspaper’s attempts to contact owner Ramzy Hattar were not successful.

FATAL MOUNT HOOD FALL

Identity of man who died after Mt. Hood fall released

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person who died after a fall and was found on Mount Hood Tuesday as a 47-year-old surgeon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says authorities believe Dr. Cory Johnston died in a skiing accident. Johnston worked with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. The sheriff’s office says a person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report finding a person who had fallen. The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. The sheriff’s office said Johnston died later Tuesday. His body was recovered Tuesday evening.

PUBLIC RECORDS-MILLENNIUM

Court upholds public records case ruling against Millennium

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld a 2018 ruling that the state Department of Ecology did not violate the state Public Records Act in a case involving the proponent of a large coal export dock in Longview, Washington. The Daily News reports Millennium Bulk Terminals sued Ecology in 2017, arguing that the department failed to properly release records related to its environmental impact study of Millennium’s proposed coal dock. A Thurston County Superior Court Judge disagreed in 2018, finding that Ecology searched adequately for the records. The state appellate court agreed with that decision Tuesday. Millennium officials declined comment, saying the ruling speaks for itself.

DEPUTIES-EXCESSIVE SPEED

Deputies cited for excessive speed in separate crashes

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have been cited for causing car crashes while responding to emergency calls. The Bulletin reports the incidents in November and January were investigated by Bend Police, which cited deputies Kiersten Ochsner and Clint Baltzor Monday for illegal operation of an emergency vehicle. Police found that speed was the primary cause in each crash. Both investigations used speed data found in reports from the air-bag control module in each deputy’s vehicle. Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey said after the second incident in January, the office added additional classroom sessions and material to its emergency vehicle operations course for patrol deputies.