Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Five people who prosecutors say are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations. The charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. Twenty-six-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of bomb threats made in Virginia. Prosecutors say Denton is a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. In Seattle, prosecutors say they’ve charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.

Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Changes in demographics in the scenic town of Bend, Oregon, illustrate a broader trend for the Republican Party: It’s taking a nosedive along the U.S. West Coast. Bend’s population has quadrupled in the past few decades, with many newcomers arriving in the Deschutes County seat from Seattle, Portland and California. For the first time in memory, the number of registered Democrats in the county has eclipsed the number of Republicans. Members of the GOP are struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils up and down the West Coast. Experts cite demographic shifts like those in Bend, and the GOP’s tack further to the right.

Pendleton gets $1.8M emergency loan for flood-damaged levee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The city of Pendleton will get a $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package she outlined last week, but is the only part of the proposal that can advance without lawmakers’ approval. GOP politicians in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill. Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt.

Transportation proposals aim to fill hole left by initiative

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate leaders have unveiled plans to fill a $450 million hole in the state’s transportation budget created by the passage of an initiative that slashes vehicle registration fees. The plans look to move money around from various accounts and take some money set aside from major road projects that hasn’t been spent. Budget writers hope the proposals will be enough to lead to an order by Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the seven-month pause on new work on some major projects while they look for a solution to the loss of many fees and taxes connected to vehicle license tabs that came as a result of Initiative 976, which voters approved in November.

Woman charged with killing husband on northern Idaho lake

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two years after a man died in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, his wife has been charged with his murder. The Spokesman-Review reports search crews recovered the body of 68-year-old Larry Isenberg in March 2018, a month after he fell into the water during a boat ride. Court documents say Lori Isenberg is accused of planning to kill her husband by intentionally creating the situation in which he was submerged in the lake and died. She was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Monday night on suspicion of murder with a $2 million bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

$250M homelessness tax measure on Portland-area May ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Metro, the regional government for the three counties in the Portland metropolitan area, has voted to place a ballot measure before voters this May that would raise $250 million for homeless services in the region. The funding would come from two different taxes. One would be a 1% marginal income tax on individuals earning more than $125,000 annually or couples making more than $200,000. The second would be a 1% business tax on the profits businesses with gross receipts of more than $5 million dollars. The funds would be divided among Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties based on population.

Identity of man who died after Mt. Hood fall released

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person who died after a fall and was found on Mount Hood Tuesday as a 47-year-old surgeon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says authorities believe Dr. Cory Johnston died in a skiing accident. Johnston worked with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. The sheriff’s office says a person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report finding a person who had fallen. The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. The sheriff’s office said Johnston died later Tuesday. His body was recovered Tuesday evening.

Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York says the Trump administration can withhold law enforcement grants to force states and cities to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The ruling overturned a lower court’s decision that ordered the release of federal funding from 2017 to seven states and New York City. The states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island. The Justice Department called it a major victory for Americans. An ACLU attorney said it was the first such ruling to side with the Trump administration on the issue.

Seattle mayor permits winter eviction ban to become law

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing the City Council’s measure to stop some residential winter evictions to become law. At the same time, The Seattle Times reports the mayor is proposing that the city spend $200,000 more on eviction prevention services next winter. Durkan opposed the moratorium promoted by Councilmember Kshama Sawant and could have vetoed the legislation that won unanimous council approval Feb. 10. But the council could have voted to override her veto. Instead, the mayor returned the legislation to the City Clerk without her signature, letting it become law. Durkan argues her proposal to increase funding for prevention services would do more good.

Court upholds public records case ruling against Millennium

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld a 2018 ruling that the state Department of Ecology did not violate the state Public Records Act in a case involving the proponent of a large coal export dock in Longview, Washington. The Daily News reports Millennium Bulk Terminals sued Ecology in 2017, arguing that the department failed to properly release records related to its environmental impact study of Millennium’s proposed coal dock. A Thurston County Superior Court Judge disagreed in 2018, finding that Ecology searched adequately for the records. The state appellate court agreed with that decision Tuesday. Millennium officials declined comment, saying the ruling speaks for itself.