Oregon Daybook

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Friday, Feb. 28 Digital Twins conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr, 1441 NE 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.manetch.com/events/, https://twitter.com/managerematch

Contacts: Manetch, events@manetch.com

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Friday, Feb. 28 Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation meeting

Location: Nordic Northwest, 8800 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Robert Olguin, Oregon State Historic Preservation Office , robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 27 9:00 AM FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

Thursday, Feb. 27 FLIR Systems Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Feb. 28 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

Saturday, Feb. 29 8:45 AM Oregon Right to Life Conference

Location: Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd, Tualatin, OR

Weblinks: https://www.ortl.org/, https://twitter.com/ORRightToLife

Contacts: Liberty Pike, ORTL communications director, liberty@ortl.org

Saturday, Feb. 29 9:00 AM Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting

Location: Anne Basker Auditorium 500 NW 6th St, Grants Pass, OR

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338